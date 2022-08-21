InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% in the first quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 365,087 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,753 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 103.8% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 58,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,789 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 36,758 shares during the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.86.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

