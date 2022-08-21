InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 15,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SDIV stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.77.

