3,839 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,281,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,221,000 after purchasing an additional 250,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $430,368,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MetLife by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,944,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,478,000 after purchasing an additional 208,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,724,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,762,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,096,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,642,000 after purchasing an additional 328,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $67.39 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.91.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

