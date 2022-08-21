InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 3,378 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

