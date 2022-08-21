InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

VB stock opened at $200.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06.

