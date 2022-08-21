InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,083 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 114.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,360,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,910,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,446,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.29. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

