InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,148 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.