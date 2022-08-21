InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $227,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $6,157,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of UNOV stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.