InterOcean Capital Group LLC Invests $227,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNOV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth $6,157,000. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
Shares of UNOV stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:UNOV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.