6,721 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

