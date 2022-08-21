InterOcean Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,404 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMDY. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CMDY stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a one year low of $47.39 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80.

