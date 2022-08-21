InterOcean Capital Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IGSB opened at $50.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
