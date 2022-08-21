InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $274,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $548.43 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.91 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.46.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

