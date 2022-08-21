InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 9,713 James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,713 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $796,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Balentine LLC grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 115.7% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 34.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $24.73 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

