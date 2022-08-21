InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $303,000 Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Lumentum by 27.2% during the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 8,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumentum by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Lumentum by 6.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.97 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.36.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

