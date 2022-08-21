JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Increased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 108.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,103,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 126,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

