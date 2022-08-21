TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 199,099 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,099 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $496,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.