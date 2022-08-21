TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 199,099 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,099 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $496,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after purchasing an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after purchasing an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $118.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.06 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.