Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $85.62 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.14.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

