Huntington National Bank Sells 171 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ES. Wolfe Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

ES stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.