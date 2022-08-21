Huntington National Bank Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Unilever by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $11,998,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Trading Up 0.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.57. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $56.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

