Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.22 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.69.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

