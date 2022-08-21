South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,100 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.06% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,166,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,418,000 after buying an additional 412,957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter worth about $5,272,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,161,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,196,000 after buying an additional 105,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 740.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 98,238 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.73. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Stories

