AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.47 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

