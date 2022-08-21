Huntington National Bank Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after buying an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,084,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after buying an additional 1,166,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,877,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $24.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

