Huntington National Bank Purchases 123 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

RPM International Trading Down 1.4 %

In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $89,389.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,546 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,250.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM opened at $94.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.96. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

