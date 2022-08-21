Huntington National Bank Sells 2,038 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $1,323,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Fastenal by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 63,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,177,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The stock has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that allows the company to repurchase 8,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

