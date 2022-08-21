Profund Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $93,363,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $33,625,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth $11,496,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after buying an additional 630,586 shares during the period. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $10.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $15.14. Fastly, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fastly from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastly from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $31,704.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,510.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,428.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,630 shares of company stock valued at $820,461 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

