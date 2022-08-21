8,414 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after acquiring an additional 119,762 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after acquiring an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,401,000 after acquiring an additional 627,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

