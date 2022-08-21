Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 2,299 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 1.9 %

General Electric stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

