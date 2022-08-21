Country Club Bank GFN Purchases Shares of 4,405 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,579,000 after acquiring an additional 121,113 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 70,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of MO opened at $45.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

