Profund Advisors LLC Has $833,000 Stock Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on X. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on United States Steel in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.05.

United States Steel Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE X opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

