Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

NYSE:BJ opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.44.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

