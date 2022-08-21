Country Club Bank GFN Acquires Shares of 10,543 Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 45.4% during the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 17,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 23.2% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 246,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after buying an additional 41,772 shares during the last quarter. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energy Transfer Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

