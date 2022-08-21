Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 78,727 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,891,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,432,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 694.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $48.12 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.26 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average of $46.80.

