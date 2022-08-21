InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 16,889 iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20.

