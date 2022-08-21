iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Increased by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,356.4% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 32,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 13,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

