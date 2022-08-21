Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,100 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 70,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VKQ opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.15.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

