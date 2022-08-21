Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE LAZ opened at $38.06 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

