Westpac Banking Corp Sells 95,589 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,589 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day moving average of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

