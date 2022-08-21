Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of AON by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.70.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.