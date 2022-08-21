The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $120,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in TJX Companies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 35,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 83.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.40 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

