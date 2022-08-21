Westpac Banking Corp Sells 19,971 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,971 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $555,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 653,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 289,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,721,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $104.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

