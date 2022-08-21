Westpac Banking Corp Has $9.75 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $316.69 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $278.03 and a 200-day moving average of $303.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.27.

About United Rentals

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.