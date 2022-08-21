Meristem Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,893 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,569,000 after acquiring an additional 29,221 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of IEF opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average of $105.00. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $97.99 and a 12 month high of $117.71.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
