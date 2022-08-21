Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.07% of First Trust Water ETF worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

First Trust Water ETF stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

