Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Vertical Research lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

PCAR stock opened at $93.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

