Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Stake in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 359,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IHY opened at $19.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. VanEck International High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $25.57.

