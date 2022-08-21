Westpac Banking Corp Sells 267 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $10,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 288.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,871. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.64.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $150.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

