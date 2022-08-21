Westpac Banking Corp Buys 69,367 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 434,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,367 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.6% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,945,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,936,000 after purchasing an additional 305,848 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,057,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,201,000 after acquiring an additional 141,789 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

