Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,675 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKF opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.30. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $55.28.

