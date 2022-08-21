First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUSV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 30,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $34.28 on Friday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $36.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31.

